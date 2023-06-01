Housing court judge grants order to vacate Elmwood Heights

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A housing court judge granted Thursday morning an order that will officially vacate the troubled apartment complex, Elmwood Heights.

The complex possessed a number of serious safety violations and was even condemned by the city for unsafe living conditions in March.

However, a Buffalo housing court judge previously denied the city's requestfor an order that would vacate the premises in March.

According to the Commissioner of Permit and Inspection Services, Cathy Amdur, inspectors have been encouraging Elmwood Heights tenants to find alternate housing. At the time of the judge's order Thursday morning, only 10 tenants remained at the complex.

Amdur additionally said that inspectors will be posting the order to vacate, and will continue to communicate with the remaining tenants on housing resources.