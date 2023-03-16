Elmwood Heights residents seek shelter after the City of Buffalo condemned apartment building

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dozens of people living at the Elmwood Heights Apartments are searching for shelter after the City of Buffalo condemned the building Monday.

An Elmwood resident who wishes to not be identified by name tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person she and her husband are struggling to find an apartment last minute.

“We’ll possibly be homeless,” the tenant says while crying. “There is nothing they all turned us down because we’re from this apartment.”

That tenant says the city isn’t reaching out to offer assistance.

“All the city said was to look for another place because the next step is that they’re going to vacant orders,” the Elmwood Heights tenant says.

The city condemned the building at Elmwood and Lexington citing unsafe living conditions.

A city spokesperson says in a statement:

“Inspectors will post the building and knock on doors to communicate with residents. People without vouchers will be referred to the City’s call and resolution center, 311, and the Rapid Rehousing program.”

Yet the fair agency Housing Opportunities Made Equal (HOME) wants to help.

“We encourage them to give us a call,” says Executive Director Deanna Eason of HOME. “Our counselors are aware of the situation and they’ve been pulling apartment listings so we want to help. Give HOME a call.”

While HOME doesn’t offer emergency housing, it’s willing to assist Elmwood Heights tenants.

“But we can offer resource referrals to shelters within the City of Buffalo,” Eason says. “But even then it’s difficult because there are not a lot of places for emergency housing or shelters.”

So who owns the 597 Elmwood Heights Building?

The 7 News I-TEAM searched the City of Buffalo’s data portal which shows the owner as “Elmwood Heights LLC,” but an actual name won’t show up.

The I-TEAM did find an address, P.O. BOX in Monsey, New York that’s in Rockland County, north of New York City.

“Everyone is on edge because we don’t know from day to day and don't know where we’re going to be and when they’re going to come and kick us out,” says an Elmwood Heights tenant.

Anyone looking for help from the HOME agency can call 716-854-1400.

Below are lists of services for tenants and tenants can click here.

BestSelf Homeless Services716-856-97111050 Niagara St., Buffalo, NY 14213

www.BestSelfwny.org

Buffalo City Mission716-854-8181100 East Tupper St., Buffalo, NY 14203

www.buffalocitymission.org

Fees: None

Belmont Housing Resources for WNY716-884-7791 x 1161195 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14209-2196

Fees: None

www.belmonthousingwny.org

Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers, Inc. (BFNC)716-852-506545 Jewett Ave., Buffalo, NY 14214

www.bfnc.org

Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority716-855-6711300 Perry St., Buffalo, NY 14204

www.bmhahousing.com

Haven House/Child & Family ServicesHotline 716-884-6000Office 716-884-6002PO Box 451, Ellicott Station, Buffalo, NY 14205

Housing Opportunities Made Equal, Inc. (HOME)716-854-14001542 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14209

www.homeny.com

Independent Living Center (ILC) /Mental Health Peer Connection716-836-08223108 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14214

www.wnyil.org/mhpc

Living Opportunities of DePaul(716) 391-54002475 George Urban Blvd Suite 201, Depew, NY

www.depaul.org

National Call Center for Homeless Veterans817-424-3838On-line chat available: www.va.gov/homeless/nationalcallcenter.asp

NYS Office of Mental Health (OMH)518-402-4233

Office of Housing Development & Support

SONYMA Home of Your Own (HOYO) program and CCAP (Closing Cost Assistance Program)

44 Holland Ave., 7th flr.; Albany, NY 12229

Rental Assistance Corporation of Buffalo716-882-0063470 Franklin St., Buffalo, NY 14202

Fees: None

www.racbny.org

