Judge denies City of Buffalo's request for order to vacate Elmwood Heights apartment complex

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Last week the City of Buffalo condemned the Elmwood Heights apartment complex at Elmwood and Lexington citing "unsafe living conditions."

In addition to condemning the property, the city also requested an order to vacate the property.

7 News spoke to residents in the building last week, one resident said:

“Everyone is on edge because we don’t know from day to day and don't know where we’re going to be and when they’re going to come and kick us out."

On Friday, a Buffalo Housing Court judge denied the city's request for an order to vacate.

The property owner has now been given a month to make certain repairs. An attorney for the owner says repairs will begin this weekend.

The case is due back in court on April 28.