Home Decor Outlets shoppers still waiting for furniture

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY (WKBW) — “And I really want my furniture or my money,” declared Hilda Brown, Buffalo resident.

WKBW Hilda Brown of Buffalo was a Home Decor customer.

Hilda Brown is the latest customer to contact 7 Eyewitness News saying she is getting no response from Home Decor Outlets in Cheektowaga.

The Buffalo woman tells me she spent $2,600 fir a new living room and bedroom set and mattress.

But the store remains shutdown and customers locked out.

WKBW Doors remain locked at Home Decor Outlets in Cheektowaga and black plastic is covering the storefront windows.

The store doors remain locked at the location in a plaza off Walden Avenue and since last Friday, black plastic has been added to the store windows and you can't see inside.

New signs are now posted on the store front stating they are "in the process of hiring new staff to run the location."

The note apologizes for any inconvenience and states it is "committed to fulfilling all orders."

The store sign also claims it is "working tirelessly on solutions".

But there was activity Tuesday morning behind the store.

WKBW Truck outside the back side of the store Tuesday.

Viewers sent us photos of semi-trucks, however, it is unclear if items were delivered or removed.

Brown showed us some of the receipts from her purchase. She says she placed her order in late may, initially putting down $1,100, then last month her daughter paid off the rest, but still has no furniture.

WKBW Brown showed us her store receipt.

“That's a lot of money,” Buckley noted to Brown. “Yeah — that's a lot of money to me — yes — it is,” replied Brown.

Like brown customers told us Friday they've been trying since March and April to pick up items they purchased at the store.

“That's terrible — they've taken money from people like me. I’m on a fixed income. How am I going to buy some more furniture,” Brown remarked.

“And so far nothing has been delivered to that store for you to pick up?” Buckley questioned.

“No, no,” Brown responded.

Home Decor is headquartered in Georgia.

WKBW New signs posted on storefront since last Friday.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) in Atlanta sent us this statement Friday saying the Walden Avenue store is temporarily closed due to a shortage of delivery truck drivers and staff.But a number the BBB said customers should call is not helpful.

“Thank you for calling home decor outlets,” the phone message initially states.

Brown says she has repeatedly called that number for help.

“Nobody answers the phone,” Brown remarked.

WKBW Home Decor Outlets in Cheektowaga remain closed.

The BBB suggested customers call this company headquarter number 770-381-6100.

When you dial for customer services or vendor delivery it tells you to text that same number.

I texted the number Tuesday and last Friday and have yet to receive a response. I also tried reaching the company headquarters, but could not leave a voice message.

WKBW Outside Home Decor.

Brown says her sister contacted the New York State Attorney General's Office and was told there are more than 100-others have complained so far.

We have reached out to the AG’s Office and were told they would look into the matter.

The BBB says the best thing for customers to do is file a complaint.