Customers shutout of Home Decor Outlets in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY (WKBW) — Customers who purchased furnishings at the Home Decor Outlets in Cheektowaga are frustrated after the store suddenly closes.

Customers are locked out of the store in Walden Commerce Park Plaza on Walden Avenue.

WKBW Doors locked at Home Decor.

The store is shut down and no employees are inside.

“In June, I kept coming every week and they would be closed — they would be closed,” replied Joan Gibbon, Lackawanna.

Gibbon bought a sectional couch six weeks ago at Home Decor. She tells 7 Eyewitness News she was told it would arrive in late June or early July.

But every time she goes to the store to pick it up, doors are locked.

WKBW Home Decor on Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga.

“I’ve gone on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturday and nobody’s been here,” Gibbon explained.

Gibbon says the last time she tried, the store hours sign was pulled down from the window.

“And it look suspicious — that why — why would they take that sign out and the lights on, the doors are locked — no one's there,” described Gibbon.

Three customers, who did not want to talk on camera, told us they've also been trying for weeks to pick up items they bought at the store.

WKBW Sign for pick up outside store.

One couple says they spent more than $3,000 and only got part of their order.

They've been texting with the store since March, to no avail.

When calling the store, it rings and rings, then goes to a busy signal.

WKBW Outside Home Decor in Cheektowaga.

We contacted the better business bureau in Atlanta because home decor is headquartered in Georgia, alerting them to the problem for local customers.

A BBB spokesperson says the company claims it’s having a hard time getting trucks to deliver items due to a shortage of drivers and is also struggling in hiring.

WKBW Sign in Home Decor window seeking employees.

While we were in the plaza a UPS truck attempted to make yet another delivery.

Since contacting the BBB, a message was posted about the Buffalo area location, notifying the public that it is "closed".

The BBB contacted Home Decor Friday indicating they are still in operation, but temporarily closed the Walden Avenue location due to a shortage in delivery trucks and staff.

WKBW Message posted by BBB about Walden Avenue location.

The BBB says customers who are waiting for delivery of their product should contact Home Decor’s headquarters at 770-381-6100.

Some customers we spoke with say they already filed complaints with the BBB and the New York State Attorney General’s Office.

For now, Gibbon says feels trapped.

“I don't have my sectional and I do not have the money — no,” reflected Gibbon.

