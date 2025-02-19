Holy Cross in Buffalo to remain open after it was initially slated to close under diocese's 'Road to Renewal'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Holy Cross Church in Buffalo will remain open after getting a reprieve from the Diocese of Buffalo.

7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley confirmed the news with the diocese and church itself Tuesday afternoon.

The church, located on Seventh Street, was initially slated to close under the diocese's "Road to Renewal" plan.

In May 2024, the diocese announced it would be shutting down 34 percent of its parishes and 38 percent of its worship spaces as it looked to "rightsize and reshape." At the time, Holy Cross was slated to remain open.

The diocese said it was then suggested that Holy Cross close after a review meeting with its Family of Parishes representatives last summer.

In September 2024, the diocese announced its final decisions on which parishes and worship sites would be closed or merged and Holy Cross was on the list.

According to the diocese, the counterproposal was challenged and reviewed which led to the change.

Holy Cross, which was founded in 1914, is seen as an integral part of the Church Community of Buffalo's Lower West Side, with a multi-cultural congregation.

“Following a thorough review, acknowledging the diverse communities and needs that Holy Cross ministers to including the Rwandan, African and Hispanic communities on Buffalo’s West Side, Holy Cross will remain open. The church deemed essential for ministry and mission has been placed on a watch list to help the parish deal with the financial stability that is needed. The watch list is designed to help parishioners and community members recognize their direct involvement in making the parish successful for the future.” - Father Bryan Zielenieski, Diocesan Vicar for Renewal and Development

The diocese said Family of Parishes’ Families 21 and 23 will merge to form a new family that includes Blessed Trinity, St. Martin de Porres, SS. Columba-Brigid, Our Lady of Hope and Holy Cross churches.