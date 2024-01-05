Holiday Twin Rinks in Cheektowaga reopens after major carbon monoxide leak

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY (WKBW) — The Holiday Twin Rinks in Cheektowaga reopened to the public late Friday morning following last week’s dangerous carbon monoxide leak.

7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley was at the rink as it reopened for business and hockey teams hit the ice.

WKBW Kristie Hannon, hockey player.

"Hockey starts in five minutes – I gotta go,” declared Kristie Hannon, hockey player.

Hockey players were eager to return to the ice at the Holiday Twin Rinks on Broadway in Cheektowaga Friday morning shortly after it reopened following last week's evacuation and shutdown from a major carbon monoxide leak.

More than 100 children and adults suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning during hockey tournaments and no CO alarms sounded.

WKBW Holiday Twin Rinks in Cheektowaga.

The day after the leak I met with a Hamburg mom and her 8-year-old daughter who both suffered headaches after being at the rink.

“It hurt a lot -- really bad,” described Mora Brittzalaro, hockey goaltender.

“It's scary when they're physically exhausted as it is. I mean, we could tell the players were slow and it was not normal. The second game was not normal at all,” reflected Jacci Brittzalaro, Hamburg parent.

WKBW Workers on top of the roof Friday at the Holiday Twin Rinks completing work.

Fire officials confirmed extremely high levels of carbon monoxide in the building caused by a faulty furnace in the snack bar area and it was shut down.

WKBW Heater unit inside the Holiday Twin Rinks lobby appeared to be new.

But the Holiday Twin Rinks posted this message Friday saying it received "all necessary approvals to reopen." it also stated they've "worked diligently and closely with several parties to eliminate all issues." an inspection was held Friday morning by Cheektowaga building and fire inspectors:

WKBW Message on Facebook from Holiday Twin Rinks.

The following items, according to Holiday Twin Rinks, were required before reopening:



Replaced the defective Lobby Unit Heater

Replaced the 4 rooftop exhaust fans

Additional (non-required) items that have been replaced as of Friday:



NEW furnace for Regals office & locker rooms 9 & 10

NEW furnace for locker rooms 1 thru 4

NEW furnace for locker rooms 5 thru 8

NEW furnace for Rink 2 balcony area

Brand NEW CO detectors throughout the building (Including all locker rooms)

Other planned updates as soon as supplies arrive:



NEW bleacher heaters

NEW hot water tanks for locker room 11

WKBW Inside Holiday Twin Rinks.

“They gave everyone the approval and the town apparently approved everything, so no concerns,” remarked Kevin Kusnck, hockey player.

These hockey players are just glad to be back on the ice here inside holiday twin rinks. They say they're confident that things have been cleared and they will be safe.



WKBW Kevin Kusnck, hockey player.



“Given the experts and the people that take care of this rink, I feel confident that they've done what they needed to do to clean things,” Kusnck stated.



“Are you concerned at all?” Buckley asked. “Ah no — they cleaned everything up, but everything's been checked out,” responded Kusnck.

WKBW Hockey teams returned Friday to Holiday Twin Rinks after last week's CO scare.

“Obviously it's carbon monoxide, but no, we're not worried,” Hannon replied.

I did reach out to the rink owner and building inspectors but have yet to receive responses. But an apology from the owner was posted by the rink owner last week.