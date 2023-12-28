Cheektowaga Police: Holiday Twin Rinks evacuated due to 'extremely' high carbon monoxide levels

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several children were taken to the hospital Wednesday evening after officials in Cheektowaga evacuated Holiday Twin Rinks due to extremely high carbon monoxide levels.

Cheektowaga Police said around 6:30 Wednesday night, officers and the Forks Fire Department responded to the hockey rink due to a strange smell and reports of children with carbon monoxide exposure symptoms.

The Forks Fire Department later confirmed they found extremely high levels of carbon monoxide in the building and immediately evacuated it.

National Fuel is now investigating the source of the leak.