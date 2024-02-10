Holiday Twin Rinks closed again, after more carbon monoxide issues

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Holiday Twink Rinks is closed again, citing carbon monoxide issues according to a post on their Facebook page.

This comes about one month after the rink closed for several days in December after several children fell ill and were taken to the hospital.

"In the interest of safety, we have decided to remain closed for Sat. Feb 10 at Holiday Rinks. We are waiting on Olympia to provide a replacement machine," the post reads.

They cite emissions issues with their equipment as a cause for the issue, no indidcation if they'll reopen Sunday.