Hogs and Heros Foundation raising flags and providing food for family while bedside injured Cheektowaga Police

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — A long road to recovery is underway for a Cheektowaga Police officer after being hurt in a hit-and-run two weeks ago.

The department has stated Officer Troy Blackchief is awake and can have limited conversations with his family.

Doctors at ECMC say the crash fractured his skull. He underwent brain surgery and will need more treatments as he recovers.

"A big part of our mission is supporting our first responders military and veterans," the Hogs and Heros Foundation New York Chapter One president John Meyer said.

Sunday members of the chapter gathered outside of ECMC to raise a flag for Officer Blackchief.

"It means a lot. We care we're here in support of his family. For myself personally it touches home. We care a great deal for our law enforcement," Meyer said. "When injuries such as Officer Blackchief sustained its horrendous for the family and the community."

The foundation also brought the family a meal to the hospital. Meyer said he hopes it brings them comfort and maybe takes their mind off of the stress for a bit.

"It gives the family on less things to worry about today. They dont have to worry about what they are going to be eating today because we're bring them food," he shared.

At this time police are still looking for the person who hit Officer Blackchief. Crimestoppers is offering a $5,000 award for any information leading to an arrest.

"It's a long road ahead for him. We'll keep praying for him and we'll be there if they need anything," Meyer said.