'He fights every day': Boy battling cancer for second time works to help others at Oishei Children's Hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A young boy battling cancer for the second time is helping others as they face their battles at Oishei Children's Hospital.

Liam Lynch was first diagnosed with T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma in 2019 at age 6. He fought and rang the bell at Roswell Park on May 2, 2022. Then 10 months later and just days before his birthday he was diagnosed with cancer again.

As 10-year-old Liam battles cancer for the second time, he is thinking of others and collected hundreds of pairs of pajamas to deliver to his friends and patients at the hospital Thursday.

We spoke with him about how he came up with the idea to collect pajamas for kids in the hospital. Liam says, "Because one day in the hospital I ran out of pajamas and I was uncomfortable and I wasn't warm as I would like to be, and I didn't want any kid feeling like that, like how I did, so that's why I decided to donate pajamas."

You may recognize Liam from a recent Buffalo Bills game when he was honored on the field for his bravery. His Mom says he is doing well after a bone marrow transplant and fighting every day.

He also recently received the NYS Senate Commendation Award for his charitable work.

