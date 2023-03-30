The community continues to support a 10-year-old battling Leukemia for the second time

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The community is coming together to support a 10-year-old battling cancer for the second time.

Nearly 100 people signed up to donate blood for Liam Lynch at Errick Road Elementary School in North Tonawanda Thursday. It is just one way people are showing their support for the brave young man.

That support stretches far beyond his school. Liam's Mom says he gets cards everyday from students throughout the community.

7 News' Lia Lando had the pleasure of meeting Liam and spoke with his mother about the journey and what you can do to help.

Liam Lynch is battling Leukemia for the second time.

He was first diagnosed 4 years ago and most recently back in February.

He says despite everything he's "feeling good." His mom, Liz Lynch, says since he was diagnosed, their family's perspective on life has changed, "It's made you realize what's really important, you slow down, you enjoy every second, every mess, every catastrophe. Everything is different. It's great."

Liz says he's responding well to treatment but he still has a long way to go, "He's getting a bone marrow transplant hopefully coming up. That will be a hundred-day journey just to start."

It's a journey nobody chooses but Liam is thankful for all the love he's getting and the people he's met along the way, including Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen. He says he wants to meet Stefon Diggs next.

If you want to help Liam, his Mom says to pray and donate blood. You can contact Roswell to donate directly to Liam Lynch.

To find a blood drive near you, visit www.ConnectLifeGiveBlood.org or 716-529-4270.