Boy from North Tonawanda receives NYS Senate Commendation Award for charitable work

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — 10-year-old Liam Lynch has been recognized for his selflessness by New York State Senator Rob Ortt.

Lynch has been battling cancer since 2019 and while receiving treatment something that stuck with him was the fact that the hospital was always low on pajamas.

Earlier this week 7 News spoke with Lynch who said "One night, I ran out of pajamas and I was just really uncomfortable and upset. When someone gave me a pair of pajamas, it changed the world for me and I felt really comfortable."

In response, Lynch started the parking and PJs drive so that no child is left without a set of pajamas and to help families pay for parking passes during their stay.

More than 5,000 sets of pajamas later, the drive has grown and has taken off in the last two years.

As a result of Lynch's selflessness, Ortt presented him with the New York State Senate Commendation Award.

“Liam and his family exemplify the spirit of selflessness known throughout the Western New York Community. Despite their own battles and struggles, they have taken the time to put others' needs ahead of their own through inspirational charitable work. The New York State Commendation Award is presented to individuals who embody the spirit of community, philanthropy and leadership – and I can’t think of a young man, a family, more deserving of this recognition.” - Sen. Ortt

“It is such a huge honor to be receiving this award, it feels good to help families in need! I’m happy to help kids feel more comfortable when they are probably scared. Pajamas are just a small way we can do that! Once people know about the hospital's need for pajamas, they are eager to help support in any way that they can." - Lynch

Lynch has also developed a special bond with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. His parents told 7 News' Pheben Kassahun that Allen has supported Liam throughout his cancer journey.