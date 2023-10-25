'A testament to our community': Wheatfield players unite to support young cancer survivor's cause

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — Pajamas and football.

It is an interesting combo but when you hear about Liam Lynch's story, it all makes sense.

The 10-year-old is partnering with the creators of the Candy Bowl and hosting a pajama drive so that no child is left without a set of PJ's, during their stay at Oshei Children's Hospital.

Football is one of the most physically demanding sports.

It teaches accountability, teamwork and unites players of all backgrounds.

However, on Tuesday, it also taught some young Wheatfield players to give back.

"We really just wanted to make this a little bit more special. So, we decided to ask all the families, in addition to their candies that they bring, if they could all bring a set of pajamas," the Candy Bowl organizer, Dina Gigliotti said.

For the second year in a row, Dina Gigliotta and her husband has organized the candy bowl.

It was such a hit last year, they decided to bring it back but with 10-year-old Liam in mind.

All it took was a simple phone call to his mother, Liz Lynch.

"She asked if it was okay if Liam played because she just wanted him to be a kid. I didn't know he could play. We were just so excited to have him and his brother Luke play," Gigliotti said.

The-now 10-year-old was diagnosed with leukemia in December 2019, and had been in out of the hospital since then, at Oishei.

Today, the young boy is cancer free after battling cancer twice; once when he was six and the second when he was nearing his 10th birthday.

PREVIOUS STORY: The community continues to support a 10-year-old battling Leukemia for the second time

The one thing that stuck with him was the fact that the hospital was always low on pajamas.

Liam Lynch said, "One night, I ran out of pajamas and I was just really uncomfortable and upset. When someone gave me a pair of pajamas, it changed the world for me and I felt really comfortable. So, I wanted everyone else in the hospital to feel how I did."

Liam's mother, Liz Lynch added, "When we were there the first time, Liam didn't have pajamas the one time. He didn't have any clothes really. We found out the whole hospital is not stacked with pajamas. We decided when Liam was done with cancer the first time, he wanted to give back by providing pajamas for the kids that were there."

More than 5,000 sets of pajamas later, Liam's Parking and PJ's drive has grown and has taken off in the last two years.

Liam has collected so many pajamas that Oshie Children's Hospital has had to move his donations to its basement!

Liam's dad, Matt Lynch said, "This is just a testament to our community here for Western New York and specifically, Wheatfield. Great families, great kids. They all support Liam at Oishei which is just phenomenal."

"It's really cool and I'm really glad I'm friends with him. We've been friends since I was five and he was one, I think," Danny said.

If you missed your chance on Tuesday to drop of pajamas, you can stop by any Totally Buffalo store location to donate brand new pajamas.

The stores are located in Amherst, Orchard Park and Niagara Falls.

Liam has also developed a special bond with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Liam's parents told 7 News' Pheben Kassahun that Allen has supported Liam throughout his cancer journey.