Grocery shopping for Fish Fry Friday and how much it'll cost you

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — When it comes to the Fish Fry tradition, there are so many options from fire halls to restaurants. But if you're looking for a quick fix, maybe it's easiest to pick one up while at the grocery store.

"It's starting to get busy, it starts to pick up this time of year," said Andrew Stachura, Assistant Store Manager at Lexington Co-op on Hertel Avenue.

Lenten season is big at the co-op. You may notice a jump in price this year, due to the cost of goods right now.

"You're paying for the freshness, it's not pulled from a freezer and put into a fryer, it's the freshest fish you can get," said Stachura.

So here's what you can get at your local grocery stores:



Tops

Options: Shrimp dinner, scallop dinner, baked Mediterranean haddock, beer-battered, fries and coleslaw Price: $10, with your Tops card, your 7th dinner is free When: Any day, but call ahead

Dash's

Beer-battered Price: $10.95 When: Fridays

Lexington Co-op

Beer-battered, coleslaw option of macaroni salad or fries Price: $13.99 When: Fridays 12-8pm, Call ahead



If you want to make one with your own ingredients:



From scratch

Haddock/Cod: $9-12 Batter (Flour, oil, eggs, etc.): $3-5 Sides: $4 Total: $16-20

Pre-made/Frozen

Frozen fish: $6-9 Sides: $4 Total: $10-13



Want to see your favorite fish fry featured on Fish Fry Friday? Email taylor.epps@wkbw.com.