Lent 2022: here are 35 places to get a fish fry in WNY, from churches to fire halls to restaurants

Broiled or beer battered haddock, macaroni salad, coleslaw and a roll— the traditional Lenten fish fry will be served up all over Western New York beginning in March. 7 News asked you for your fish fry recommendations. This list is based 100% off of your answers.
The list is separated by county, and then alphabetically by town, village or city.
Don't see your favorite spot on the list? Send us a news tip, make sure Fish Fry is in the subject line.
Allegany County
Cattaraugus County
Limestone Volunteer Fire Department
https://www.facebook.com/events/459786019129338
616 Main Street
Limestone
(716) 925-7197
Fridays throughout Lent - 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Dinners are $12, dine-in, takeout and delivery are available.
Chautauqua County
French Creek Tavern
https://www.facebook.com/French-Creek-Tavern-301908517138
1614 French Creek Mina Road
Clymer
(716) 355-4420
Steelbound Brewery
https://www.steelboundevl.com/
6600 US-219
Ellicottville
(716) 699-2042
Dinner Bell
https://www.facebook.com/The-Dinner-Bell-Frewsburg-NY-289804217065
15 Center Street
Frewsburg
(716) 569-5165
Fish fry every day except Sunday
Aunt Millie’s Family Restaurant
https://www.auntmilliesrestaurant.com/
1024 Main Road
Irving
(716) 934-2525
Davidson’s Family Restaurant
https://www.davidsonsfishfry.com/
398 East Fairmount Ave.
Lakewood
(716) 763-9135
Online ordering available, fish fry every day
Erie County
St. Leo the Great Church
https://stleothegreatamherst.com/
885 Sweet Home Road
Amherst
Fridays during Lent – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Dine-in or takeout, $16 presale/$18 day of sale
Cook’s Bar and Grill
https://www.facebook.com/cooksbargrill222
222 Katherine Street
Buffalo
(716) 855-8444
Curry’s Pub
http://www.curryspub.com/en/index.php
864 Kenmore Avenue
Buffalo
(716) 447-0502
Fish fry available every day
Happy Swallow Bar & Restaurant
https://www.facebook.com/HappySwallow1987
1349 Sycamore Street
Buffalo
Poize Restaurant and Lounge
https://www.facebook.com/poizelounge.org
2081 Niagara Street
Buffalo
(716) 551-6062
Wiechec’s
https://www.facebook.com/Wiechecs/
1748 Clinton Street
Buffalo
(716) 823-2828
The Cornerstone Bar and Grill
https://www.thecornerstoneclarence.com/
10651 Main Street
Clarence
(716) 759-1764
Margie’s Bar and Grill
https://margiesbarandgrill.com/
5044 Broadway
Depew
(716) 901-0534
Available Thursday-Saturday
Ranges from $13-18
Smokin’ Little Diner
https://thesmokinlittlediner.com/
4870 Broadway
Depew
(716) 683-9248
Elma Towne Grille
https://www.elmatownegrille.com/
6650 Clinton Street
Elma
(716) 651-4619
St. Gabriel’s Church
https://www.stgabeschurch.com/
5271 Clinton Street
Elma
(716) 668-4017
Fish fry every Friday of Lent – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Dinners start at $13 or $8 for child portion
BlackBerry’s Bar & Grill
https://www.blackberrysbarandgrill.com/
2241 Grand Island Blvd.
Grand Island
(716) 775-9743
Grand Island Beach House
https://www.facebook.com/GIBeachHouse
5584 E. River Road
Grand Island
(716) 773-7119
JP Fitzgerald’s
https://jpfitzgeralds.com/
4236 Clark Street
Hamburg
(716) 649-4025
Online ordering available for pickup
Sonny Red’s
https://www.facebook.com/SonnyReds716
1841 Abbott Rd.
Lackawanna
(716) 551-0889
Skoob’s Village Grille
https://www.skoobsvillagegrille.com/
50 Central Ave.
Lancaster
(716) 473-5675
R Bar & Grill
https://www.facebook.com/R-Bar-Grill-LLC-120688091277692
2139 Broadway
Sloan
(716) 894-1336
Steelbound Brewery
https://www.steelboundevl.com/
243 West Main Street
Springville
(716) 794-3555
Exit 2 Bar and Grill, Tonawanda
https://www.exit2barandgrill.com/
3191 Eggert Road
Tonawanda
(716) 837-2523
The Isle View
https://theisleview.com/
791 Niagara Street
Tonawanda
(716) 693-6843
Sheridan Park Volunteer Fire Co.
https://www.facebook.com/sheridanparkfire/posts/5147781891907646
738 Sheridan Dr.
Tonawanda
(716) 873-1111 or (716) 275-7888
Ash Wednesday and Fridays through Lent – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Takeout only, orders accepted starting at 3 p.m.
Genesee County
Niagara County
Brickyard Pub & BBQ
https://www.birckyardpub.com/
432 Center Street
Lewiston
(716) 754-7227
2 fish fry dinners for $28
Papa Leos
https://www.papaleos.com/
36 Main Street
Lockport
(716) 434-4222
JetPort Restaurant
https://jetport-restaurant.webflow.io/
7100 Porter Road
Niagara Falls
(716) 297-9778
Broadway Hotel
https://www.facebook.com/BroadwayHotel.NT
158 Main Street
North Tonawanda
(716) 692-9810
Gratwick Hose Fire Co.
https://www.gratwickhose6.com/index.html
110 Ward Road
North Tonawanda
Every Friday during Lent – 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Hideaway Grille
https://hideawaygrille.com/
399 Division St.
North Tonawanda
(716) 694-2710
Available 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays during Lent
Wilson Volunteer Fire Company
https://www.wilsonfirecompany1.com/
250 Young Street
Wilson
(716) 751-6038
Take-out only, prices TBD
Orleans County
Medina Lanes
https://www.facebook.com/medinalanes
11249 Maple Ridge Road
Medina
(585) 318-4474
Wyoming County
Charcoal Corral in Perry
https://charcoalcorral.com/
7037 Chapman Avenue
Perry
(585) 237-5270