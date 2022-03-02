Lent 2022: here are 35 places to get a fish fry in WNY, from churches to fire halls to restaurants

Broiled or beer battered haddock, macaroni salad, coleslaw and a roll— the traditional Lenten fish fry will be served up all over Western New York beginning in March. 7 News asked you for your fish fry recommendations. This list is based 100% off of your answers.

The list is separated by county, and then alphabetically by town, village or city.

Don't see your favorite spot on the list? Send us a news tip, make sure Fish Fry is in the subject line.

Allegany County

Cattaraugus County

Limestone Volunteer Fire Department

https://www.facebook.com/events/459786019129338

616 Main Street

Limestone

(716) 925-7197

Fridays throughout Lent - 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Dinners are $12, dine-in, takeout and delivery are available.

Chautauqua County

French Creek Tavern

https://www.facebook.com/French-Creek-Tavern-301908517138

1614 French Creek Mina Road

Clymer

(716) 355-4420

Steelbound Brewery

https://www.steelboundevl.com/

6600 US-219

Ellicottville

(716) 699-2042

Dinner Bell

https://www.facebook.com/The-Dinner-Bell-Frewsburg-NY-289804217065

15 Center Street

Frewsburg

(716) 569-5165

Fish fry every day except Sunday

Aunt Millie’s Family Restaurant

https://www.auntmilliesrestaurant.com/

1024 Main Road

Irving

(716) 934-2525

Davidson’s Family Restaurant

https://www.davidsonsfishfry.com/

398 East Fairmount Ave.

Lakewood

(716) 763-9135

Online ordering available, fish fry every day

Erie County

St. Leo the Great Church

https://stleothegreatamherst.com/

885 Sweet Home Road

Amherst

Fridays during Lent – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Dine-in or takeout, $16 presale/$18 day of sale

Cook’s Bar and Grill

https://www.facebook.com/cooksbargrill222

222 Katherine Street

Buffalo

(716) 855-8444

Curry’s Pub

http://www.curryspub.com/en/index.php

864 Kenmore Avenue

Buffalo

(716) 447-0502

Fish fry available every day

Happy Swallow Bar & Restaurant

https://www.facebook.com/HappySwallow1987

1349 Sycamore Street

Buffalo

Poize Restaurant and Lounge

https://www.facebook.com/poizelounge.org

2081 Niagara Street

Buffalo

(716) 551-6062

Wiechec’s

https://www.facebook.com/Wiechecs/

1748 Clinton Street

Buffalo

(716) 823-2828

The Cornerstone Bar and Grill

https://www.thecornerstoneclarence.com/

10651 Main Street

Clarence

(716) 759-1764

Margie’s Bar and Grill

https://margiesbarandgrill.com/

5044 Broadway

Depew

(716) 901-0534

Available Thursday-Saturday

Ranges from $13-18

Smokin’ Little Diner

https://thesmokinlittlediner.com/

4870 Broadway

Depew

(716) 683-9248

Elma Towne Grille

https://www.elmatownegrille.com/

6650 Clinton Street

Elma

(716) 651-4619

St. Gabriel’s Church

https://www.stgabeschurch.com/

5271 Clinton Street

Elma

(716) 668-4017

Fish fry every Friday of Lent – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Dinners start at $13 or $8 for child portion

BlackBerry’s Bar & Grill

https://www.blackberrysbarandgrill.com/

2241 Grand Island Blvd.

Grand Island

(716) 775-9743

Grand Island Beach House

https://www.facebook.com/GIBeachHouse

5584 E. River Road

Grand Island

(716) 773-7119

JP Fitzgerald’s

https://jpfitzgeralds.com/

4236 Clark Street

Hamburg

(716) 649-4025

Online ordering available for pickup

Sonny Red’s

https://www.facebook.com/SonnyReds716

1841 Abbott Rd.

Lackawanna

(716) 551-0889

Skoob’s Village Grille

https://www.skoobsvillagegrille.com/

50 Central Ave.

Lancaster

(716) 473-5675

R Bar & Grill

https://www.facebook.com/R-Bar-Grill-LLC-120688091277692

2139 Broadway

Sloan

(716) 894-1336

Steelbound Brewery

https://www.steelboundevl.com/

243 West Main Street

Springville

(716) 794-3555

Exit 2 Bar and Grill, Tonawanda

https://www.exit2barandgrill.com/

3191 Eggert Road

Tonawanda

(716) 837-2523

The Isle View

https://theisleview.com/

791 Niagara Street

Tonawanda

(716) 693-6843

Sheridan Park Volunteer Fire Co.

https://www.facebook.com/sheridanparkfire/posts/5147781891907646

738 Sheridan Dr.

Tonawanda

(716) 873-1111 or (716) 275-7888

Ash Wednesday and Fridays through Lent – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Takeout only, orders accepted starting at 3 p.m.

Genesee County

Niagara County

Brickyard Pub & BBQ

https://www.birckyardpub.com/

432 Center Street

Lewiston

(716) 754-7227

2 fish fry dinners for $28

Papa Leos

https://www.papaleos.com/

36 Main Street

Lockport

(716) 434-4222

JetPort Restaurant

https://jetport-restaurant.webflow.io/

7100 Porter Road

Niagara Falls

(716) 297-9778

Broadway Hotel

https://www.facebook.com/BroadwayHotel.NT

158 Main Street

North Tonawanda

(716) 692-9810

Gratwick Hose Fire Co.

https://www.gratwickhose6.com/index.html

110 Ward Road

North Tonawanda

Every Friday during Lent – 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Hideaway Grille

https://hideawaygrille.com/

399 Division St.

North Tonawanda

(716) 694-2710

Available 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays during Lent

Wilson Volunteer Fire Company

https://www.wilsonfirecompany1.com/

250 Young Street

Wilson

(716) 751-6038

Take-out only, prices TBD

Orleans County

Medina Lanes

https://www.facebook.com/medinalanes

11249 Maple Ridge Road

Medina

(585) 318-4474

Wyoming County

Charcoal Corral in Perry

https://charcoalcorral.com/

7037 Chapman Avenue

Perry

(585) 237-5270