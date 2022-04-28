Great Lakes Cheese breaks ground on $500 million Cattaraugus County facility

FRANKLINVILLE, NY (WKBW) — Great Lakes Cheese Company broke ground on a new state of the art manufacturing and packaging plant in Cattaraugus County. The new facility will add more than 200 jobs to the area.

The new plant replaces an existing facility in Cuba, NY and will double its milk consumption to nearly 1.5 billion pounds. The new facility and the company's processing facility in the North Country will together make use of about 14.4 percent of New York's total milk production.

The 500,000 square foot facility is expected to be completed in 2025.

Great Lakes Cheese is the largest natural cheese packager in the country with facilities in six states including New York.