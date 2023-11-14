Grammy Nomination received by Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and JoAnn Falletta

BUFFALO, N.Y (WKBW) — The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra along with Music Director JoAnn Falletta have received a GRAMMY for the 2024 GRAMMY Awards!

The nomination was given to the members in the category of Best Orchestral Performance recognizing the recorded performances of Alexander Scriabin's works The Poem of Ecstasy and Symphony No. 2.

“I am very proud of the achievement of our fantastic BPO musicians in winning this GRAMMY nomination," said Falletta.

Their technical excellence, musical artistry, and exuberant personality are on full display in this dramatic repertoire."

The 2024 GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast on CBS starting at 8pm on Sunday, Febuary 4, 2024. However, the Premiere Ceremony, which includes a majority of the categories, including Best Orchestral Performance, will be streamed earlier in the day on the GRAMMY website.

The nominated album is also available on major streaming services and can be purchased at the Kleinhans Music Hall Box Office, over the phone at (716) 885-5000 or online.