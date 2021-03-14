Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Chorus wins GRAMMY for Best Choral Performance

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus have won a GRAMMY for Best Choral Performance!

Conductor JoAnn Falletta, along with chorus masters James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, teamed up with soloists J'Nai Bridges, Timothy Fallon, Kenneth Overton, Hila Plitmann, and Matthew Worth, to perform 'Danielpour: The Passion Of Yeshua' with the BPO, BPC, and UCLA Chamber Singers.

Falletta previously won a GRAMMY for Best Classical Compendum for Fuchs: Piano Concerto 'Spiritualist'; Poems Of Life; Glacier; Rush in 2018.

You can read more about it by clicking here.