Governor eyes SUNY campuses for possible migrant temporary housing

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Governor Kathy Hochul, while appearing in Buffalo Friday, said there are more than 71,000 migrants and asylum seekers coming from the southern border into New York State now that Title 42 has ended.

Governor Hochul is trying to figure out where to house all those migrating into the state.

“At this point, we're working very hard to deal with what is a crisis situation,” declared Governor Hochul.

Governor Hochul says there is an "enormous influx" of migrants pouring into New York and New York City is running out of space to house them as New York City is declared a sanctuary city.

“In the City of New York, they are bursting at the seams. They started having to put them in school gymnasiums, and there's a lot of anxiety around this. But to me, we have a large state, we need to do it in the right way, a way that we work closely with the local officials," Hochul noted.

But here in Western New York counties, Chautauqua, Genesee, Niagara, Orleans, and Wyoming have declared 'states of emergency' saying they can't handle the influx because they're already facing housing issues. This temporarily blocks New York City from busing migrants to their counties.

I asked Governor Hochul about this.

“And more help is needed, so we're working closely with them, literally hour by hour, trying to identify places where they are welcoming communities. And we're working also very hard to make sure that we can get some legal work status that will allow them to go work on the farms and upstate and work in the hotels and work in the restaurants. And I think when we get to that point, it'll change people's attitudes about it rather dramatically,” replied Hochul.

And just as SUNY Buffalo State students are moving out of their dorms, Governor Hochul says she is considering one option is to house migrants temporarily on SUNY campuses, but right now she's not naming locations.

“If they need them, they need ‘em — it's getting put to good use so,” remarked Aaron Johnson, Albany resident, Buffalo State student.

Johnson was moving out of his campus dorm Friday and tells me he has no problem with migrants being temporarily housed on campuses.

“It sounds like they're using it for good. I mean people need these dorms. People need housing and — think it's kind of good, as long as families sticking together and getting the help they need — I'm happy,” replied Johnson.

But State Senator George Borrello says housing migrants on SUNY campuses is "a reckless idea".

In a statement, he says he does not believe the governor when she says housing migrants at SUNY campuses would be a temporary solution.

Governor Hochul says right now she's reviewing options while noting it would not cost local communities.

“This is simply a lie — to be welcome, whether it's in a hotel, if it is a campus, and the money follows them. The money will cover the costs of all the services they will need. I think a lot of people don't know that yet, they assume that will be borne by the local community. That's not the case here — it's a different dynamic,” stated Hochul.



