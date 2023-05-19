Local counties attempt to stop migrants from being bused to their communities.

GENESEE COUNTY (WKBW) — Some Western New York counties say a growing crisis here at home will slow their response to the migrant crisis at the southern border.

State of emergency orders are now in effect in five counties: Chautauqua, Genesee, Niagara, Orleans and Wyoming.

County leaders say these emergency orders will give them time to assess what, if any, resources or space is available.

"One of the major reasons for the executive order is because asylum seekers could show up at our door without our knowledge," said Genesee County Manager Matt Landers.

He told 7 News he is worried that dozens of migrants could potentially add to an already existing homeless problem within the county.

Landers explained the state of emergency declaration would make any hotel with a contract to house asylum seekers, without a permit from the county manager, a civil offense.

"We don't know their background and they're going to be in our community embedded with us in a situation where we can't house our own homeless," said Lander. "It's just not fair to our community it's inhumane to the people that would potentially come into our community."

He said Genesse County already has to ship homeless people to shelters in Monroe and Erie counties.

"It's not that we are not welcoming or that we're not understanding of the situation at hand, but if we currently can't handle the situation in our own backyard then why would we welcome more," said Lander.

He says numerous migrants are already working in their community on farms, but they've been through a vetting process and extensive training.

One of those farmers is Christian Yunker. He owns CY farms and Batavia Turf. He's also a county legislator.

Yunker says they're not closing the door to more migrant workers but there needs to be a plan in place and not everyone is eligible or able to work.

"Just because it's farm work doesn't mean it's always very simple work," said Yunker. "It's much more sophisticated now there's mechanical planting, mechanical harvesting and you have to know how to operate tractors, equipment. "

Both Yunker and Landers say they are willing to work with the state to come up with a plan to make sure everyone has a place to work and live.

"We're a welcoming community but we want to be prepared," said Yunker. "We want to have jobs ready, and housing stock. We want to support these folks."

The state of emergency is in effect for 30 days and an executive order is likely to be rolled over every five days until a plan is in place to accommodate the migrants.