Gov. Hochul to declare state of emergency ahead of winter storm in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lake effect snow is expectedly to significantly impact portions of Western New York and Governor Kathy Hochul announced plans to declare a state of emergency ahead of the storm.

Several inches and possibly even feet of snow are in the forecast in both Western New York and the Watertown area over the next few days, Hochul plans to issue a state of emergency Thursday morning and urged new Yorkers to stay alert and avoid unnecessary travel in those areas.

"Parts of Western New York, the Finger Lakes, Central New York and the North Country are about to get their first snowstorm of the season, which means we need everyone in these impacted regions to be ready for dangerous travel conditions. My team and I are deploying emergency response assets ahead of the storm, remain in constant contact with local officials, and are laser focused on the forecast. New Yorkers should remain vigilant ahead of the storm and avoid any unnecessary travel during these hazardous conditions." - Gov. Hochul

Lake effect snow warnings are already posted for portions of the area, you can find more information here.

The governor's office also announced the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, Department of Transportation and Thruway Authority have begun to prepare and have staff and equipment ready to support storm-related needs.

In addition, the following roads will be closed to commercial traffic beginning at 4 p.m. on Thursday: