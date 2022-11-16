A wintry mix today followed by lake effect snow tonight through Sunday

Lake Effect Snow Warning for Northern Erie and Genesee counties from Thursday evening through 1pm Sunday. Prolonged lake effect snow event may produce 1 to 4 feet, or more, of snow in most persistent bands. High snowfall rates and thundersnow possible.

Lake Effect Snow Warning for Southern Erie County from 7pm Wednesday through 1am Saturday for heavy lake effect snow with 1 to 3 feet expected.

Lake Effect Snow Warning for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties from 7pm Wednesday through 10pm Thursday for 7-14"+ of snow in persistent bands.

The Wednesday morning commute will be snowy with 1" of snow on the ground, expect less for the Metro area and the potential of lake effect rain showers. Lake effect snow takes shape late on Wednesday through Thursday for the S. Tier with several inches of accumulation possible before the winds turn more southwesterly and send lake effect snow into Erie County. Attention then turns to early Friday through Sunday where heavy lake effect snow will impact Buffalo.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, near 40.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Snow south, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Snow south, mid 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Heavy lake effect snow, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Heavy lake effect snow, low 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Heavy snow, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow moving north, upper 20s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Snow likely, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, upper 20s.

