Goo Goo Dolls to hold special hometown show to benefit FeedMore WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Goo Goo Dolls will be playing a special hometown show to benefit FeedMore WNY later this month.

The show will be held at 8 p.m. on November 20 at Town Ballroom.

The Goo Goo Dolls made the announcement in a social media post and said, "We hope that you can join us for a very special hometown show on Thursday, November 20th, at Town Ballroom in Buffalo to benefit FeedMore WNY and their mission to provide nutritious food, friendship, and skills training to Western New York neighbors in need."

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on November 12.

This comes at a critical time for families as uncertainty surrounds SNAP benefits due to the ongoing government shutdown.

FeedMore recently received a big boost from the Buffalo Police Department and Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon. The City of Good Neighbors is living up to its name this holiday season. Scanlon joined members of the department's Foot Patrol Integration Unit on Monday to deliver 6,724 pounds of food collected during a weekend citywide donation drive.

