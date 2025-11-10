Buffalo Police and acting mayor deliver thousands of pounds of food donations to FeedMore WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW)— The City of Good Neighbors is living up to its name this holiday season. Acting Mayor Christopher P. Scanlon joined members of the Buffalo Police Department’s Foot Patrol Integration Unit on Monday to deliver 6,724 thousands of pounds of food collected during a weekend citywide donation drive to FeedMore WNY.

“We’re walking through the community all the time, and we know how impoverished some people in this community are,” Otwell said. “Instead of relying on somebody else, we’re doers. We’re not talkers. So we set this up, and the response of the City of Buffalo has been amazing.”

Residents dropped off nonperishable food items at North Park Community School and the Peter J. Crotty Casino at Cazenovia Park, helping fill multiple police vehicles to the brim. Those donations will be distributed to local food pantries across Erie, Niagara, Cattaraugus, and Chautauqua counties.

The drive comes at a critical time for families across Western New York. The ongoing federal government shutdown, combined with previous disruptions to SNAP benefits, has intensified food insecurity across the region.

“We’re making sure that more food is available to our agencies working with them to increase deliveries and doing whatever we can to support the community during these challenging times,” said Catherine Shick, FeedMore WNY’s public relations manager.

Acting Mayor Scanlon praised the officers for their community-centered approach.

“It speaks to the type of people that they are,” Scanlon said. “They want to make sure that everyone in Buffalo is on the same page, pulling in the same direction.”

FeedMore WNY will soon get another boost of support from Buffalo’s own Goo Goo Dolls, who will perform a hometown benefit concert on November 20 at Town Ballroom. The event will raise funds to support FeedMore’s mission to provide nutritious food, friendship, and training opportunities to neighbors in need.

And next week, FeedMore’s annual “Rock Out Hunger” drive will return to the Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital collecting food, funds and volunteer pledges to ensure no family goes without during the holidays.

Those in need of food assistance can visit Feedmore WNY website for pantry locations, meal site schedules and information on how to donate or volunteer.