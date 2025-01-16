'Going to be dangerously cold': Experts say dress appropriately, avoid alcohol at Buffalo Bills game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fans attending the Buffalo Bills game this Sunday are being urged to dress warmly as dangerously cold temperatures are expected.

The 7 News Weather team said game-time temperatures on Sunday will be in the teens, with wind chills near zero.

Dr. Michael Galante, the Facility Medical Director at Mercy Ambulatory Care Center, said fans must layer up and cover exposed skin.

"This is not the week you should take your shirt off at the game," Dr. Galante emphasized, highlighting the risks of exposure to the cold.

Fans are advised to wear several layers, including gloves and hats, and to use hand-warmers. Battery-operated clothing is also permitted inside Highmark Stadium to help maintain body temperature. Dr. Galante also cautioned against excessive alcohol consumption, as it can increase the risk of hypothermia. He advised seeking medical attention if shivering, redness, or loss of sensation in extremities occurs.

With the coldest temperatures in six years expected next week, Michael Cornell, executive director of the Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association, noted that superintendents will be considering student safety when deciding on school operations.

"I think it's fair to expect that people are talking about it, superintendents are talking about it for sure," said Cornell. "How they decide is how they decide but you know, it will be top of mind for superintendents over the weekend and into Monday if it isn't already."

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.