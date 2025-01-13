Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens: Early forecast for divisional round playoff game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This is an early look at the forecast for Sunday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens in Orchard Park. This forecast will be updated during the week.

On Saturday an area of low pressure will bring rain and snow to the area with temperatures in the mid-30s.

On Sunday the next system will arrive and temperatures are expected to tumble. It's too early to forecast snow amounts but snow showers are expected on Sunday. Temperatures will be in the 20s for your tailgate and in the teens during the game. Winds look to be northerly in the 10 to 20 miles per hour range.

The forecast will continue to be updated, but it looks like you'll be bundling up for the game right now.