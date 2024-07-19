Global IT issue impacting Western New York municipalities

A global IT issue is affecting many different business, entities and municipalities, including those in Western New York.

ABC News is reporting, "airlines, airports, banks and media companies have suddenly experienced ongoing disruptions that have upended the daily lives of potentially millions of people."

"American Airlines, United and Delta have asked the FAA for global ground stop on all flights, according to an alert from the FAA on Friday morning.

The FAA is telling air traffic controllers to tell airborne pilots that airlines are currently experiencing communication issues," ABC News reporting.

ERIE COUNTY IMPACT:



We've reached out to the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

911 services are still working. You can call 911 as normal.

Phones and radios all still working.

Computers are not working. Most reporting, tracking and mapping is being done by paper

NIAGARA COUNTY IMPACT:



We've reached out to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

You can still call 911 as normal.

Communications have not been affected.

The Justice Portal is not working.

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY IMPACT:



We've reached out to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office.

911 still working as normal.

Deputies don't have any CAD or mapping software online, so everything is being done without computers.

GENESEE COUNTY IMPACT:



We've reached out to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

Dispatchers would not release any impact information. They are referring us to a press release that has not yet been distributed.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY IMPACT:



We've reached out to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

911 is will working.

They have "extensive computer loss" including in their Mayville dispatch center.

The dispatch center in Jamestown has one computer working

AMHERST POLICE IMPACT:



We've reached out to Amherst Police.

911 still operational. You can still call 911 as normal.

Radios are still operational



NFTA IMPACT:



We've reached out to the NFTA, which runs the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

We're told "This outage is affecting flights nationwide so we are advising travelers to check with their airline prior to the airport."

The Buffalo Airport has everything listed as "scheduled" but ABC News is reporting American Airlines, United and Delta have asked the FAA for global ground stop

One flight left the airport at 5:30 a.m. but the NFTA warns connecting flights might be impacted.

BUFFALO FIRE DEPARTMENT IMPACT:

