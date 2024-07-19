Watch Now
Flight schedule returning to normal at Buffalo airport after global technology outage

Travelers across the globe were impacted by a major technology outage on Friday morning. Multiple flights, at least one canceled, at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.
Posted at 12:01 PM, Jul 19, 2024

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A major technology outage Friday morning delayed and canceled flights across the world, including at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, but by 10 a.m. operations were just about back to normal.

Multiple flights that were supposed to depart around 6 a.m. were delayed by three hours or more.

Delta had multiple flights delayed by three hours or more. United had two flights headed to Washington-Dulles on Friday morning, one was delayed by three hours and the other was canceled.

Flight departure screen Friday morning at Buffalo Niagara International Airport
Flight departures screen on Friday morning at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport

Flights were supposed to go out at around 6:15 a.m.," said James Harrison, of Houston, Texas. "It's been delayed all day, I think I have a 3:15 p.m. out this afternoon to Dulles."

An airport spokeswoman urges travelers to check in with their airlines before arriving at the airport, as layovers could be impacted.

