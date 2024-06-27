Have a canceled or delayed flight? You could be owed money

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new U.S. Department of Transportation rule requires airlines to automatically give cash refunds to passengers for canceled and delayed flights, meaning the airline no longer can decide what qualifies for a refund.

The refund makes it so airlines don't issue you vouchers or travel credits, instead, cash back into your wallet.

You are eligible for a refund if:



Your flight is cancelled

Domestic flight is delayed more than three hours, international flights more than six hours

Airport gets changed

A connection is added to your trip

Your seat is downgraded

The plane is changed to a less accessible aircraft for people with disabilities

The airline doesn't deliver your checked bag(s) within 12 hours

Wi-fi isn't working on the flight

According to a new study, Buffalo Niagara International Airport is expected to have the most refunds under this new rule. An estimated $13.7 million in annual refunds, the highest of any other small hub in the U.S.

The DOT has given airlines until October 28 to implement these automatic changes. If your flight is delayed or cancelled, make sure you know how to submit a claim for a refund on the website. It could have you claiming hundreds of dollars you didn't know you were entitled to.

