Have a canceled or delayed flight? You could be owed money

A new U.S. Department of Transportation rule takes away an airline's say in what is refundable meaning you could be owed money if you've had a canceled or delayed flight.
Posted at 1:06 PM, Jun 27, 2024

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new U.S. Department of Transportation rule requires airlines to automatically give cash refunds to passengers for canceled and delayed flights, meaning the airline no longer can decide what qualifies for a refund.

The refund makes it so airlines don't issue you vouchers or travel credits, instead, cash back into your wallet.

You are eligible for a refund if:

  • Your flight is cancelled
  • Domestic flight is delayed more than three hours, international flights more than six hours
  • Airport gets changed
  • A connection is added to your trip
  • Your seat is downgraded
  • The plane is changed to a less accessible aircraft for people with disabilities
  • The airline doesn't deliver your checked bag(s) within 12 hours
  • Wi-fi isn't working on the flight

According to a new study, Buffalo Niagara International Airport is expected to have the most refunds under this new rule. An estimated $13.7 million in annual refunds, the highest of any other small hub in the U.S.

The DOT has given airlines until October 28 to implement these automatic changes. If your flight is delayed or cancelled, make sure you know how to submit a claim for a refund on the website. It could have you claiming hundreds of dollars you didn't know you were entitled to.

