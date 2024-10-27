'Nice to see people be kind': Neighbors collecting donations for victims of apartment fire in Warsaw

WARSAW, N.Y. (WKBW) — As more than a dozen people in Warsaw scramble to find a place to sleep after a devastating fire, neighbors are lending a helping hand.

"[They're] literally going day by day not knowing where they're gonna sleep that night and that's been really hard to think about especially when there's a couple of kids involved," said Monica Jett, owner of Warsaw Dry Cleaners.

She was there delivering rugs when a fire broke out at the apartment building on North Main Street. She knows the property owner and immediately reached out to help.





'I don’t have a place to live': 3-alarm fire rips through Warsaw apartment building You can watch video of the fire below and read more here

She put the call out on Facebook and folks have already donated clothes, blankets and pillows.

Here's what they still need:



Visa gift cards

Dollar General gift cards

Walmart gift cards

Groceries

She's had folks from as far as North Carolina reach out to donate.

"It's nice to see people be kind and reach out and want to help," said Jett.

Anyone who wants to donate can call the dry cleaners at 585-495-6370 and they can also check the Warsaw Dry Cleaners Facebook page for updates.

All residents made it out safely. The cause of the fire is under investigation.