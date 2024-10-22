3-alarm fire rips through Warsaw apartment building; State trooper taken to hospital

WARSAW, N.Y. (WKBW) — A New York State trooper had to be taken to the hospital Tuesday after responding to a three-alarm apartment fire in Warsaw.

The fire happened Tuesday morning on North Main Street inside a living complex that had nine apartments. Authorities say the 20 people who were inside at the time of the fire were able to make it out safely.

A state trooper was treated for smoke inhalation and was taken to a nearby hospital. The trooper was reportedly one of the first on the scene and thought somebody was still inside the building when he heard glass break. The glass breaking was later determined to be caused by the heat.

Authorities say the building is likely a total loss. They say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.