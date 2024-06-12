Diocese of Buffalo recommends parish mergers and closures within Genesee/Wyoming Vicariate

On June 12 the Diocese of Buffalo held a meeting in Attica and recommended parish mergers and closures within the Genesee/Wyoming Vicariate.
The diocese recommended the following parish mergers and closures within the Genesee/Wyoming County Vicariate:
Family #6
- Immaculate Conception, East Aurora
- Annunciation, Elma
- St. George, West Falls – merge with Immaculate Conception and close St. Vincent de Paul, Springbrook
- St. Joseph, Holland – merge with Immaculate Conception and close
Family #12
- St. Brigid, Bergen — merge with Our Lady of Mercy and close Resurrection, Batavia — close St. Mary's worship site
- Ascension, Batavia – merge with Resurrection, both sites remain open
- Our Lady of Mercy, LeRoy
- St. Padre Pio, Oakfield – merge with Resurrection, close Our Lady of Fatima worship site
Family #13
- St. John the Baptist, Alden – join Family #9
- St. Maximilian Kolbe, Corfu & East Pembroke – merge with St. John the Baptist and close both locations
- SS. Joachim and Anne, Attica – merge with St. John Neumann
- St. John Neumann, Strykersville – close and sell the Queen of Rosary site, Strykerville – merge with Family #14.
- Immaculate Heart of Mary, Darien and Bennington — merge with St. John Neumann and close both locations
Family #14
- St. Michael, Warsaw
- Mary Immaculate, East Bethany — merge with St. Isadore and close both locations of Mary Immaculate
- St. Isidore, Perry – merge with St. Michael, close and sell entire St. Mary site in Silver Springs
- New formation of the St. John Neumann Parish including Attica, Sheldon and Varysburg joins Family #14