Diocese of Buffalo recommends parish mergers and closures within Genesee/Wyoming Vicariate

On June 12 the Diocese of Buffalo held a meeting in Attica and recommended parish mergers and closures within the Genesee/Wyoming Vicariate.

The diocese recommended the following parish mergers and closures within the Genesee/Wyoming County Vicariate:

Family #6



Immaculate Conception, East Aurora

Annunciation, Elma

St. George, West Falls – merge with Immaculate Conception and close St. Vincent de Paul, Springbrook

St. Joseph, Holland – merge with Immaculate Conception and close

Family #12



St. Brigid, Bergen — merge with Our Lady of Mercy and close Resurrection, Batavia — close St. Mary's worship site

Ascension, Batavia – merge with Resurrection, both sites remain open

Our Lady of Mercy, LeRoy

St. Padre Pio, Oakfield – merge with Resurrection, close Our Lady of Fatima worship site

Family #13



St. John the Baptist, Alden – join Family #9

St. Maximilian Kolbe, Corfu & East Pembroke – merge with St. John the Baptist and close both locations

SS. Joachim and Anne, Attica – merge with St. John Neumann

St. John Neumann, Strykersville – close and sell the Queen of Rosary site, Strykerville – merge with Family #14.

Immaculate Heart of Mary, Darien and Bennington — merge with St. John Neumann and close both locations



Family #14

