CHURCHVILLE, NY (WKBW) — One of the men killed in a helicopter crash in Elba on Tuesday will be laid to rest May 2.

James Sauer, 60, was a former police officer and a member of the NY Army National Guard before starting his career at Mercy Flight.

The funeral will be held at the Open Door Baptist Church in Churchville at 1 p.m.

The investigation into the crash is continuing.