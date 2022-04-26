Two people dead after Mercy Flight helicopter crash in Genesee County

TOWN OF ELBA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two people are dead after a Mercy Flight helicopter crash in Genesee County Tuesday.

Police said troopers responded to the crash near Norton Road around 1 p.m. Tuesday. There were two people on board and they were both killed.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time, police said the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will assist in the investigation.

It is believed the helicopter departed from the Genesee County Airport, where there is a Mercy Flight substation, and was out on a training mission.

Kaleida Health released the following statement Tuesday: