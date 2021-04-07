Funeral service for New York State Trooper Joseph Gallagher to be held Wednesday morning

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A New York State Trooper who was hit by a vehicle while on duty more than three years ago is being laid to rest Wednesday.

The funeral service for Trooper Joseph Gallagher is being held at 10:30 a.m. at OLV National Shrine & Basilica. State Police are also holding a visitation for him on Long Island Wednesday, a day after family and friends bid him farewell in Orchard Park.

Trooper Gallagher was hit by a distracted driver while he was assisting another driver whose car had broken down on the Long Island Expressway in December of 2017. He died on March 26 of this year.

He passed away 10 years to the day after state police suffered a similar loss when Trooper Kevin Dobson was hit and killed conducting a traffic stop on the 290 in the Town of Tonawanda.