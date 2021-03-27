NYS trooper dies three years after he was struck by vehicle while on duty

NEW YORK (WKBW) — A New York State trooper who was struck by a vehicle while on duty in December 2017 died Friday, March 26.

Acting Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen made the announcement Saturday.

On December 18, 2017 Trooper Joseph Gallagher was assisting a disabled motorist on the on the overpass from the westbound Long Island Expressway to southbound Sagtikos Parkway when he was struck by a vehicle.

Trooper Gallagher was born in South Buffalo and went to Bishop Timon High School. He joined the state police in 2014 was previously assigned to Troop F and Troop T and was last assigned to SP Brentwood. He is survived by his wife, two children, parents, sister and brothers.

Gallagher's death occurred the same day NYSP suffered another loss 10 years ago. Trooper Kevin Dobson was killed March 26, 2011 on the 290 in the Town of Tonawanda. Dobson was conducting a traffic stop when he was struck and killed by a vehicle.

NYSP honored Dobson Friday.

Saturday afternoon New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered flags on state government buildings to be flown at half-staff in honor of trooper Gallagher.