BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In celebration of 716 Day, the 7 News team is teaming up with Habitat for Humanity Buffalo and the Scripps Howard Fund to support housing initiatives for families in need in Western New York.

At the North Restore location, the team aims to raise funds throughout the day to help build affordable housing within the community.

The importance of community support and donations cannot be overstated, as every dollar significantly impacts families seeking stable housing.

From refugee camp to business owner: The impact of Habitat for Humanity and how you can help

To illustrate this impact, the story of Bon Nugenzi, a native of East Africa, exemplifies the transformative power of Habitat for Humanity. Nugenzi and his family relocated to Western New York in 2007. Three years later, they applied for a new home through Habitat for Humanity, leading to their approval and the opportunity to put in equity hours through volunteer work.

"We got approved... and then we put in our equity hours," Nugenzi said, reminiscing about the experience. Together with volunteers, he participated in constructing his family’s first home in the United States.

For Nugenzi, who had previously lived in a refugee camp, this achievement meant everything. "It meant... I was with my siblings, and we were able to have a home where they can be safe and go to school," he reflected.

DJ Manou, volunteer coordinator for Habitat for Humanity Buffalo, praised Nugenzi as a shining example of the program’s impact. "The home for Bon's family was just one of the more than 350 homes the nonprofit has helped build in Western New York since 1985," he stated. Manou described their mission as providing families with a "hand up, not a hand out," as involved families partner with Habitat to build their homes.

However, the challenge remains that building these homes incurs losses due to costs exceeding the donations received. Manou emphasized the necessity for ongoing financial support, sponsorships, and volunteer efforts to maintain the mission.

Nugenzi has become a testament to the program’s success, now owning his own business and having worked on over 25 homes in Buffalo and recently renovating a home for his wife and children. "We bought it... but it was gutted out... then we fixed it from scratch," he explained.

His journey highlights the significance of Habitat for Humanity's work in helping families secure safe and comfortable homes. "It means a lot... it means a lot to people who don't have a home or who don't have a safe place," Nugenzi concluded.

As the 7 News team continues to work from the North Restore location on Niagara Falls Boulevard, they invite the community to participate in the "Give 7" campaign and make a difference on this significant day for Buffalo.

