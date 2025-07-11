Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Give 7 on Our 716 Day: Join 7WKBW in helping our neighbors in need

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 716 Day is a time to celebrate Western New York and all that makes it such a special place to live, work and play.

This year, 7WKBW is collaborating with Habitat for Humanity Buffalo and the Scripps Howard Fund to help raise awareness and donations that will help our neighbors in need build homes.

By giving just $7 today, you can make a difference right here in the 716!

This page will be updated with a donation form as soon as it's available.

This campaign is a WKBW initiative in collaboration with the Scripps Howard Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization. Contributions to this campaign will be used to support the local Western New York Community and are tax deductible.

