Friendship bracelets made by young Buffalo Bills fan now available through 26 Shirts

Portion of proceeds to benefit Oishei Children's Hospital
WKBW
Posted at 3:52 PM, Jun 19, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — During Buffalo Bills training camp in 2023, we introduced you to Logan Bittner who was on a quest to gift every Bills player a friendship bracelet.

 

Watch below as we caught up with Logan last year on his quest

Nine-year-old on quest to gift every Buffalo Bills player a friendship bracelet

Fast forward to this spring, Logan sent a letter and two friendship bracelets that he made to Keon Coleman. Logan wanted to welcome the rookie wide receiver to Bills Mafia.

Coleman not only received Logan's letter but wore his bracelets in photos taken at the NFL Rookie Premiere in Los Angeles.

 
 

"I never expected this to even come to Keon," said Logan adding that was very exciting.

'Never expected this': Friendship bracelets made by young Buffalo Bills fan worn by WR Keon Coleman

Those friendship bracelets are now available through 26 Shirts and a portion of the proceeds will benefit Oishei Children's Hospital.

According to 26 Shirts, the bracelets are available in three sizes and cost $8, and with every purchase you donate $5 to Oishei.

