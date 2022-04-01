Four last minute tax tips as the April 18 deadline approaches

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The deadline to file your taxes is about two weeks away. That means it's a filing frenzy at the corporate office of EG Tax on Colvin Blvd. in the Town of Tonawanda.

"This office does 200 returns a day right now," said Christopher Fabian, Vice President.

He says the biggest thing is that there's less time this year than 2021 and 2022.

"Last two years we got til July or May 15th and this year, it's April 18 and people are like, 'oh no!' said Fabian.

But two weeks is more than enough time to get it all done.

"Know the tools that can benefit you," suggested Fabian.

Here are four tips to take advantage of this tax season:

1. Bring any and everything with you when getting help

Especially your third stimulus and both letters of the advanced child tax credit.

"The IRS was mailing letters out for married couples, one to the primary and one to the spouse, so you need both letters," said Fabian.

2. Homeowners in New York State can get extra cash this year

There's a refundable tax credit for homeowners who pay more than 6% of other income into property taxes. You could be entitled to a $250-350 credit.

3. Save some tax money with an IRA

4. Worried about having it all? Ask for an extension

"If you think you owe money, make sure you pay money with the extension, said Fabian.

When can you see tax returns?

Fabian says someone he helped two Saturdays ago, got their return on Tuesday and the IRS is pretty on time this year.

How can I get help filing?

EG Tax is open Mon-Fri 9am-9pm and all day on April 18th until the last person leaves. The average fee is $120.

You can also file for free with the state.