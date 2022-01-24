Tax season is underway; here's how to file your returns for free in New York State

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tax season is underway and below you can find out how to file your returns for free through the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance.

According to the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance, if your 2021 income is $73,000 or less, you can file both your federal and New York State returns at no cost through its website.

When you're ready to file

Gather your information and documentation.

If you received unemployment compensation, request your Form 1099-G from the Department of Labor. Remember to include the full amount on your New York State personal income tax return.

Request direct deposit—it's the easiest, fastest way to get your refund.

After you file

Check your refund status at your convenience! Get the most up-to-date information about your refund and your return: use our online Check your refund status tool or, if necessary, call 518-457-5149.

You can find more information on filing for free here and if you're not eligible, you can find other options here.