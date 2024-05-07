Former State Senator Tim Kennedy sworn into Congress

WASHINGTON D.C. — Western New York officially has a new congressman.

Former State Senator Tim Kennedy was sworn into U.S Congress on Monday night in Washington D.C.

Kennedy defeated Republican Gary Dickson in last week's special election for New York's 26th District Seat. It was empty after Brian Higgins resigned in February.

"I'm grateful for those that have entrusted me with their vote and their confidence to represent our beloved Buffalo Niagara region in the United States Congress," Kennedy said after being sworn in.

Kennedy will finish Higgins' term this year. He'll be on the ballot again in November.