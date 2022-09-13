Former New York State Supreme Court Justice John Michalek sentenced in connection to bribery scheme

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Former New York State Supreme Court Justice John Michalek was sentenced Tuesday in connection to a bribery scheme.

According to New York Attorney General Letitia James, Michalek was sentenced by Judge Donald F. Cerio, Jr. to one year in jail on a bribe receiving charge and four months in jail on an offering a false instrument charge. The sentences will run consecutively for a total of 16 months in jail. He will also have to pay a $5,000 fine.

Michalek was originally sentenced in July, along with his con-conspirator former Erie County Democratic Chairman Steve Pigeon, but was allowed to walk free from court when the judge stayed the sentencing until September 9 following an oral motion made by his counsel.

“Michalek violated the very laws he swore to uphold as a State Supreme Court Justice and lost New Yorkers’ trust, all for personal gain. New Yorkers deserve a justice system they can have faith in. That’s why this corrupt behavior is so egregious and unacceptable. Regardless of party affiliation, my office remains committed to rooting out corruption in government, at every level and in every branch.” - Attorney General James

Pigeon was sentenced to one year behind bars and a $5,000 fine in connection to the bribery scheme. He was also sentenced to four months behind bars and one year of supervised release, for conspiring to arrange illegal donations to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's 2014 re-election campaign. Pigeon also faces 25 years to life behind bars if convicted in a case in which he is accused of the rape of a child younger than 11 years old. "This is rape. This isn't child molestation," Erie County DA John Flynn said in December 2021.