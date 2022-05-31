Firefighters on scene of massive fire on Massachusetts Avenue in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo firefighters are on the scene of a massive three-alarm fire on Buffalo's west side.

BREAKING: A house is in flames Buffalo’s west side. This house on Massachusetts Ave, crews working hard to put it out as it spreads to neighboring homes. @WKBW pic.twitter.com/OJsLnQ1yvj — Taylor Epps (@taylor_epps_) May 31, 2022

Fire crews were called to Massachusetts Avenue and Prospect Avenue around 5:30 Tuesday morning for calls of a house on fire. That fire impacted three neighboring homes, with billowing smoke being seen in the city sky by 5:15.

UPDATE: Smoke filling the skies on the west side. Fire crews still fighting this huge fire as neighbors gather to watch. Saying “we’re flabbergasted” @WKBW pic.twitter.com/kj4Z9aIESV — Taylor Epps (@taylor_epps_) May 31, 2022

Eyewitnesses say they saw the fire begin around 5:00, and within a matter of seconds the entire home was on fire. They say this is the second time the home caught on fire.

The heat alone caused damage to this house across the street. Seeing damage to at least 4 homes on Massachusetts Ave. @WKBW pic.twitter.com/qofjndeYb3 — Taylor Epps (@taylor_epps_) May 31, 2022

Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo says at this point there are no injuries. AMR says they have been called to the scene, but would not say if they treated anyone.