Firefighters on scene of massive fire on Massachusetts Avenue in Buffalo

Massive fire on Massachusetts Avenue in Buffalo
Posted at 5:58 AM, May 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-31 06:24:34-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo firefighters are on the scene of a massive three-alarm fire on Buffalo's west side.

Fire crews were called to Massachusetts Avenue and Prospect Avenue around 5:30 Tuesday morning for calls of a house on fire. That fire impacted three neighboring homes, with billowing smoke being seen in the city sky by 5:15.

Eyewitnesses say they saw the fire begin around 5:00, and within a matter of seconds the entire home was on fire. They say this is the second time the home caught on fire.

Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo says at this point there are no injuries. AMR says they have been called to the scene, but would not say if they treated anyone.

