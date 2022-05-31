Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fire on Massachusetts Avenue in Buffalo causes an estimated $650,000 in total damage

Massive fire on Massachusetts Avenue in Buffalo
Posted at 5:58 AM, May 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-31 15:11:18-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo fire crews were called to Massachusetts and Prospect Avenues around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday for calls of a house on fire. That fire impacted four neighboring homes, with billowing smoke being seen in the city sky by 5:15.

The fire started inside a vacant house being remodeled, which is why it burned so fast and so unusually hot. Four nearby homes were also damaged. Officials estimate $650,000 in total damages.

No one who lived in these homes was injured. Two firefighters were taken to ECMC with various injuries.

11 people were displaced, two of which are children. They are being assisted by the Red Cross.

A firetruck sustained damage from the intense heat of the flames.

Eyewitnesses say they saw the fire begin around 5:00, and within a matter of seconds the entire home was on fire and in minutes it collapsed. They say this is the second time a home on that street caught on fire.

The cause has been ruled suspicious.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United