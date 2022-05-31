Fire on Massachusetts Avenue in Buffalo causes an estimated $650,000 in total damage

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo fire crews were called to Massachusetts and Prospect Avenues around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday for calls of a house on fire. That fire impacted four neighboring homes, with billowing smoke being seen in the city sky by 5:15.

BREAKING: A house is in flames Buffalo’s west side. This house on Massachusetts Ave, crews working hard to put it out as it spreads to neighboring homes. @WKBW pic.twitter.com/OJsLnQ1yvj — Taylor Epps (@taylor_epps_) May 31, 2022

The fire started inside a vacant house being remodeled, which is why it burned so fast and so unusually hot. Four nearby homes were also damaged. Officials estimate $650,000 in total damages.

No one who lived in these homes was injured. Two firefighters were taken to ECMC with various injuries.

11 people were displaced, two of which are children. They are being assisted by the Red Cross.

A firetruck sustained damage from the intense heat of the flames.

UPDATE: Smoke filling the skies on the west side. Fire crews still fighting this huge fire as neighbors gather to watch. Saying “we’re flabbergasted” @WKBW pic.twitter.com/kj4Z9aIESV — Taylor Epps (@taylor_epps_) May 31, 2022

Eyewitnesses say they saw the fire begin around 5:00, and within a matter of seconds the entire home was on fire and in minutes it collapsed. They say this is the second time a home on that street caught on fire.

The heat alone caused damage to this house across the street. Seeing damage to at least 4 homes on Massachusetts Ave. @WKBW pic.twitter.com/qofjndeYb3 — Taylor Epps (@taylor_epps_) May 31, 2022

The cause has been ruled suspicious.