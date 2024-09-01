'Everybody's loving it': National Buffalo Wing Festival draws out-of-towners to Highmark Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Grab some napkins and your appetite for the tasty crowd-pleaser that is the National Buffalo Wing Festival at Highmark Stadium.

This year's festival features some 20 wing specialists from across the country showing off their best flavors.

"We're not new to these wing comps, we're coming to leave our mark here in Buffalo," said Sal Mere, Owner of Pizza Cutters in Syracuse. "Everybody's loving it, wings are flying out the door."

Some of their flavors include sriracha cuse, whiskey apple bourbon, black and bleu barbecue and maple peach habañero.

This year's festival also celebrates the 60th anniversary of the buffalo wing. A celebration that brought people from all over to Orchard Park.

Tony Jones This duo from Philly says the chicken wing stacks up well with the Philly cheesesteak



"I've been wanting to come to the Buffalo Wing Festival for the last 20 years, it always falls around my birthday and my daughter and I took the trip to Niagara Falls with a plan on stopping here on the way home," said Karen Swenda of Philadelphia.

A portion of the proceeds from this year's event benefits FeedMore WNY and the Alzheimer's Association of WNY.

"This is like the ultimate road trip I think to the mecca of the chicken wing, Buffalo NY," said Drew Cerza, the Wing King. "Last year we tracked 46 different states and 20 countries."

For more information on the festival, click here.