National Buffalo Wing Festival returning to Highmark Stadium on Labor Day weekend

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Are you ready for some wings?

The National Buffalo Wing Festival will return to Highmark Stadium on Labor Day weekend, August 31 and September 1.

Organizers say this year's festival celebrates the 60th anniversary of the "Buffalo Wing."

"This year, we are turning up the heat and bringing even more excitement to the National Buffalo Wing Festival as we celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Buffalo wing. Our goal is to create a memorable experience for every attendee, celebrating the love for wings while supporting our community. We have an outstanding lineup of vendors, entertainment, and activities that will make this year's festival unforgettable." - The "Wing King" Drew Cerza, festival founder

This year, the festival will have a new layout. Organizers said attendees will still have access to the field but all the action and food will be held on the main concourse inside the stadium.

The festival will include:



Over 100 styles of wings

63 new recipes

Wing It On! U.S. Chicken Wing Eating Championship

Buffalo Buffet Bowl for professional eaters from Major League Eating

Hot Wing Eating or Buffalo Wing Eating contest for amateurs

Bobbing for wings in a kiddie pool filled with blue cheese

Baby wing costume pageant

Cooking contests

Live music

You can find more information here.