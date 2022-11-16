Watch Now
Evans police looking for information about Gram's Pierogi House fire

Mike Randall
Posted at 11:29 AM, Nov 16, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Police in the Town of Evans are looking for information about last week's fire at Gram's Pierogi House, in Angola.

The fire started around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Police and fire units arrived at the scene of a large fire within Gram's Pierogi House and its attached apartments.

Police are asking if you have pictures or video, you email them to contact@evanspoliceny.com. You can also call police at (716) 549-3600.

According to police, multiple people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire is still under investigation by the Town of Evans Police Department and Erie County Sheriff's Office Fire Investigation unit.

