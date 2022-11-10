Gram's Pierogi House to be demolished following structure fire

Gram's Pierogi House will be demolished following a fire on Wednesday night.

The Town of Evans Police Department was notified of the fire around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Police and fire units arrived at the scene of a large fire within Gram's Pierogi House and its attached apartments.

Additional fire departments were called to the scene from Angola, Lake Erie Beach, Evans Center, Brant, Farnham, Highland, North Evans, Lake View, Lake Shore, Hamburg, Eden, East Eden, North Collins, Lawtons, Langford, Irving, Silver Creek, Sunset Bay, and Seneca.

According to police, multiple people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire is still under investigation by the Town of Evans Police Department and Erie County Sheriff's Office Fire Investigation unit.

The building is scheduled for demolition and the Red Cross is assisting victims of the fire.